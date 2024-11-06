We are delighted to formally announce that DFDL, a leading full-service law firm, has become a member of Taxand Global in Vietnam and in Thailand, further strengthening our presence in Asia and worldwide while enhancing the quality of tax services we provide to our clients.

With 30 years of in-depth experience in Vietnam and 20 years in Thailand, DFDL offers extensive expertise in both local and international tax matters, establishing itself as the preferred choice for tax services in Developing Asia. The firm has developed a reputation for technical excellence, creativity and integrity coupled with in depth knowledge of the local environment and its tax teams in Vietnam and Thailand expertly guide clients through the rules and challenges of the rapidly changing tax environment.

Frederic Donnedieu de Vabres, Taxand Global Chairman, comments: “We are delighted to welcome our new colleagues from DFDL in Vietnam and Thailand to Taxand Global. Integrating this high-calibre firm into our organization marks another exciting step in our global expansion, following the addition of six new firms from Brazil, Italy, Turkey, United Emirates and USA in July. We are pleased to welcome another firm that shares our commitment to quality, our core values and our long-standing commercial, strategic and “client first” approach. As Taxand Global approaches our 20th anniversary, we eagerly anticipate new opportunities for collaboration, enhanced tax services for our clients and continued mutual growth.”

Jack Sheehan, Partner and Tax Leader at DFDL, comments: “We are very excited to be joining Taxand Global and looking forward to working with our new Taxand colleagues to provide the highest quality tax services to our mutual clients”

Find out more about DFDL in Vietnam and Thailand and watch this space as we introduce you to the firm over the coming weeks.