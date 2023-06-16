An overview by ENSafrica, Taxand South Africa

Our South African firm, ENSafrica, has published a snapshot of the latest tax developments across Africa, including:

(i) Model legislation to implement 15% domestic minimum top-up taxes in Africa

(ii) Angola becoming the 166th member of the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes

(iii) The extension of VAT exemptions on essential goods and construction materials in the Democratic Republic of Congo

(iv) Ghana’s introduction of several revised tax bills

(v) Nigeria continuing its participation in Pillar Two Solution discussions with the OECD

Read the full newsletter here.