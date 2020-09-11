News

Favourite Icon

New German tax court case about the fixed establishment concept for VAT purposes

Xaver Ditz 11 Sep 2020

The German Federal Tax Court issued a decision on a 'fixed establishment' for VAT purposes.

Further Queries

Related Content

The German Federal Tax Court issued a decision on a ‘fixed establishment’ for VAT purposes.

 

The case concerned a German business consultant who provides services in third countries on behalf of non-business customers. The question was whether an office building and employee, which have been made available to the consultant during his business trips abroad, must be regarded as fixed establishments in the third countries for VAT purposes. If so, and if the consulting services being provided must be allocated to such a fixed establishment, the consultant is not obliged to charge German VAT.

 

Discover more: New German tax court case about the fixed establishment concept for VAT purposes

Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Germany | Tax Disputes

Hands on Keyboard

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and updates from Taxand.

Sign-up now »

Search