News

Favourite Icon

New approaches of the Russian Supreme Court to intra-group financing

Andrey Nikonov 15 Oct 2020

Pepeliaev Group (Taxand Russia) advises on a ‘substantive’ change in the approaches to the use of thin capitalisation rules.

Pepeliaev Group (Taxand Russia) advises on a ‘substantive’ change in the approaches to the use of thin capitalisation rules.

 

The reason behind the change is a precedent case, namely: Ruling of the Russian Supreme Court dated 14 September 2020 in case No. A60-29234/2019 (Mega-Invest LLC).

 

Discover more: New approaches of the Russian Supreme Court to intra-group financing

Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Financial Services | France | Indirect Tax | VAT

Hands on Keyboard

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and updates from Taxand.

Sign-up now »

Search