Netherlands: Updates to the NOW facility application criteria

The Dutch government has announced a relaxation in the rules regarding the loss of turnover applicable on group level for the application of the NOW facility.

Initially, in order to apply for the NOW facility, the loss of turnover had to be at least 20% on group level, taking into account all group entities (to the extent they have employees who are covered by Dutch social security). If the group as a whole did not have a loss of turnover of at least 20%, then it was not possible to apply for the NOW facility.The Dutch government announced yesterday that the individual companies of the group can apply for the NOW measure if the individual company has a loss of turnover of at least 20% while on group level this loss of turnover of at least 20% cannot be met.

