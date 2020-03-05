Netherlands: New concept of “economic employer” in respect of salary splits?
A salary split may be triggered if an employee is posted to a foreign group company and the foreign group company qualifies as “economic employer”.
A salary split may be triggered if an employee is posted to a foreign group company and the foreign group company qualifies as “economic employer”. According to the Supreme Court and a Decree of the State Secretary, this is the case if:
However, a Dutch lower court has now ruled that an individualised recharge is not required and that it is generally sufficient if the salary costs are borne by the foreign group company.
