On 21 September 2021, the Dutch government published its 2022 tax plans. They are largely as expected without any breaking news – in line with the current outgoing status of the cabinet.

Together with earlier announced proposals, the following key tax (corporate) tax items are now on the 2022 tax agenda:

: As of 1 January 2022, tax losses can be carried forward indefinitely. However losses may be offset in full against taxable profits up to EUR 1 million, the set-off will be limited to 50% for taxable profits in excess of the EUR 1 million. Reverse hybrids : Reverse hybrid entities will be treated as Dutch tax residents for corporate income tax purposes. Furthermore, they will become a withholding agent for the dividend WHT act and the conditional WHT act on interest and royalties. There are certain exemptions for investment funds.

: Technical changes to the conditional interest and royalty withholding tax. Employee stock options: Amendments to the taxation of employee stock options.

