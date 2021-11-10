The Malaysian 2022 Budget was announced on 29 October 2021 by the Minister of Finance. The 2022 Budget has a total allocation of RM332.1 billion.

The 2022 Budget was built upon the concept of ‘Keluarga Malaysia” or the Malaysian Family aimed at elevating and healing the nation. It was crafted to protect and drive recovery of livelihoods post pandemic, rebuilding national resilience and catalysing reforms. It was conceptualised as a recovery budget to support the Government’s wider and longer-term reform efforts under the 12th Malaysian Plan. At the same time, the 2022 Budget is a continuation of the eight stimulus packages introduced since the pandemic.

