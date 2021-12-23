On 22 November 2021, the Labuan Business Activity Tax (Requirements For Labuan Business Activity) Regulations 2021 was gazetted to replace the Labuan Business Activity Tax (Requirements for Labuan Business Activity) Regulations 2018 issued on 31 December 2018. Two main changes to the Regulations are discussed below.

Subsequently on 23 November 2021, the Income Tax (Exemption) (No.11) Order 2021 was issued to provide exemption from the application of Section 39(1)(r) of the Income Tax Act 1967 (ITA) which restricts the deductibility of payments made to Labuan entities.

This Issue of Tricor Insights highlights the recent key changes affecting Labuan entities and entities transacting with Labuan entities in the course of their business operations.

