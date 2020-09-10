Malaysia: Real Property Gains Tax & Stamp Duty Exemption

As announced by the Prime Minister on 5 June 2020, various economic stimulus measures are provided under the Short-term Economic Recovery Plan, with the objective of spurring the nation’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two of these proposed measures are targeted at reviving the residential property sector by way of granting stamp duty and real property gains tax exemption for sale and purchase transactions.

