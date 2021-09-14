On 31 August 2021, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) issued its maiden Pre-Budget Statement (PBS) ahead of the 2022 Budget which is planned to be tabled in Parliament on 29 October 2021.

The publication of the PBS is aimed at enhancing transparency and inclusivity in the annual budget formulation process. It also provides a preview of the 2022 Budget proposals. At the core of the 2022 Budget’s formulation process is inclusivity, which is in line with the spirit to drive the Recovery, Resilience and Reform initiative of the Malaysian economy.

