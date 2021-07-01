Malaysia: National People's Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin unveiled yet another economic stimulus package on 28 June 2021 as Malaysia continues with an indefinite nationwide lockdown.

The largest package since last year’s PRIHATIN package, the PEMULIH package is worth RM150 billion which includes a RM10 billion direct fiscal injection and focuses on three main objectives:

Continuing on People’s Welfare

Supporting Businesses

Increasing Vaccinations

