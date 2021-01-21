Malaysia: Further Covid-19 Support for Businesses in 2021

On 18 January 2021, the Prime Minister of Malaysia unveiled a further assistance package (“PERMAI”) aimed at improving and accelerating the implementation of existing initiatives.

An additional stimulus package worth up to RM15 billion comprising 22 initiatives were introduced under PERMAI, centred on combating the COVID-19 outbreak, safeguarding the welfare of the people and supporting businesses, particularly the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.

