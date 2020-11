The Malaysian 2021 Budget was announced on 6 November 2020 by the Minister of Finance. The 2021 Budget has an allocation of RM322.5 billion, higher than the previous allocation of RM314.7 billion.

The increase in allocation is intended to stir economic recovery by contributing to the wellbeing of the people, enabling business continuity and developing economic resilience.

