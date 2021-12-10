The Taxonomy Regulation requires Luxembourg investment fund managers to update the fund documentation for the alternative investment funds and/or undertakings for collective investment in transferable securities they manage, in order to provide information related to environmentally sustainable investments or to funds that promote environmental characteristics.

Luxembourg IFMs have until 1 January 2022 to comply with the transparency requirements. The CSSF has introduced a fast track procedure that can be used until 17 December 2021.

