The Taxonomy Regulation requires Luxembourg investment fund managers to update the fund documentation for the alternative investment funds and/or undertakings for collective investment in transferable securities they manage, in order to provide information related to environmentally sustainable investments or to funds that promote environmental characteristics.

 

Luxembourg IFMs have until 1 January 2022 to comply with the transparency requirements. The CSSF has introduced a fast track procedure that can be used until 17 December 2021.

 

Continue reading: Luxembourg: CSSF Introduces a Fast Track Procedure for Disclosures Under the Taxonomy Regulation

EU | European | Investments | Luxembourg

