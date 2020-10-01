IQ-EQ Mauritius which forms part of IQ-EQ, one of the leading global investor services group, and part of the Taxand network since 2009, has recently beefed up its tax team.

The team is led by Ashraf Ramtoola, Director – Tax & Insolvency Practitioner with team members Kamalsingh Neerputh, Manager and Yvan Laroche, Tax Services Lead.

Discover more: IQ-EQ Mauritius reinforces its tax team in Mauritius