A webinar by Covington, Taxand USA

Will Woolston and Mike Chittenden from Covington, Taxand Global Member, USA, will host a webinar on the 5th of December. The session will provide practical guidance for employers of non-U.S. residents assigned to work in the United States.

The webinar will highlight key tax and benefits considerations for foreign employers sending employees to the USA, whether directly or through a foreign affiliate. Topics will include foundational issues such as general treaty rules for short-term assignments and the Totalization Agreement for social insurance taxes.

Additionally, the program will delve into advanced topics, including proactive strategies for managing equity arrangements to comply with or avoid specific provisions of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code. It will also explore challenges related to foreign nationals who become U.S. residents participating in foreign retirement plans.

Event Details

Thursday, December 5, 2024

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. EST

2:30 – 3:30 p.m. GMT

6:30 – 7:30 a.m. PST

You can register for the webinar here.