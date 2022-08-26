Taxand in attendance 18-21 September

The ICI Tax and Accounting Conference is taking place from 18 to 21 September, in Colorado, providing attendees with the opportunity to learn about the latest trends in tax and accounting issues affecting investment companies.

We are proud to be sponsoring the conference with representatives from ATOZ, our firm in Luxembourg, in attendance. Keith O’Donnell, Managing Partner, and Desislava Dimitrova, Director, will be at the conference to connect and share their expertise and insights.

More information and full agenda will be available soon here.