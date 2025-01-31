Webinar by STI Taxand, Taxand Cyprus
Cyprus has officially implemented the 15% global minimum tax, aligning with the OECD’s Pillar 2 framework. What does this mean for MNEs? How can businesses in Cyprus remain compliant while leveraging MNEs? The jurisdiction’s strategic advantages and incentives?
Join us for an exclusive webinar hosted by STI Taxand, Taxand Cyprus on Friday 7th February. Tax experts Christos A. Theophilou, Demis Ioannou, Costas Savva and special guest Shee Boon Law will:
Date: Friday, 7th of February 2025
Time: 11:30 AM (CYP) & 10:30AM (CET)
Location: Zoom
RSVP now to secure your spot!
