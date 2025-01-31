Webinar by STI Taxand, Taxand Cyprus

Cyprus has officially implemented the 15% global minimum tax, aligning with the OECD’s Pillar 2 framework. What does this mean for MNEs? How can businesses in Cyprus remain compliant while leveraging MNEs? The jurisdiction’s strategic advantages and incentives?

Join us for an exclusive webinar hosted by STI Taxand, Taxand Cyprus on Friday 7th February. Tax experts Christos A. Theophilou, Demis Ioannou, Costas Savva and special guest Shee Boon Law will:

Break down the implications of Cyprus’s 15% global minimum tax.

Share practical insights and strategies for navigating the new tax landscape.

Highlight key tax incentives and practices from other jurisdictions to help your business maintain its competitive edge.

Date: Friday, 7th of February 2025

Time: 11:30 AM (CYP) & 10:30AM (CET)

Location: Zoom

RSVP now to secure your spot!