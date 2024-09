A webinar by Covington, Taxand Global Member, USA

Kate Kraus, Sean Akins, and Ansgar Simon from Covington, Taxand Global Member, USA, is hosting a webinar addressing how Bipartisan Budget Act (BBA) audits are actually being conducted, common pitfalls to avoid, and recent developments of the BBA rules. Join the team on Thursday 26 September 2024 at 12pm (EDT).

Find out more and register here.