An overview by Covington, Taxand USA

Tax-exempt organisations in the USA, including private foundations and nonprofits linked to high-net-worth individuals, are facing increased scrutiny from Congress and the new administration.

New executive orders have targeted DEI initiatives, federal funding, and political activities, while congressional investigations focus on tax compliance and perceived policy biases.

Tax experts from our American member firm Covington have produced an alert recommending exempt organisations should assess risks, review compliance, and monitor legal developments to mitigate potential audits, enforcement actions, and reputational risks.

