An analysis by Travers Smith, Taxand UK

Russell Warren, Elena Rowlands, Aimee Hutchinson and Ian Zeider from our UK firm Travers Smith have released their latest real estate tax briefing, outlining recent UK tax changes affecting the sector.

Key highlights in this edition include:

Reserved Investor Fund (RIF): A new tax-transparent fund for professional investors, launched in March, offering gains and stamp tax exemptions.

Carried Interest Reform: From April 2026, carried interest will be taxed as trading income (~34.1%), potentially lowering the tax burden for real estate fund managers.

Scottish LBTT Proposals: A planned consultation may introduce LBTT reliefs for fund structures, aligning with SDLT and encouraging Scottish investment.

SDLT Threshold Cuts: Residential SDLT thresholds were reduced in April 2025, reversing 2022 increases.

Tribunal Rulings: A quay wall qualifies for plant and machinery allowances. An SDLT refund was allowed beyond the 12-month deadline under a broader 4-year rule.

VAT CGS Threshold: The land expenditure threshold for the Capital Goods Scheme rose from £250,000 to £600,000, easing compliance for smaller projects.

You can read the full newsletter in more detail here.