Taxand has published the inaugural edition of its Private Client Tax Newsletter, providing a concise overview of how private client tax rules and practices are developing across key international markets. Drawing on insights from specialists in 11 jurisdictions, the newsletter highlights emerging trends, regulatory changes, and cross-border issues relevant to individuals, families, and their advisers.

Read the inaugural issue in full here.

You can also register now for an upcoming webinar on the transfer of tax residence, focusing on France, Italy, Spain, and the UK. The webinar will take place on Thursday, 5 March, 10:30–11:30 CET, and will explore key considerations and practical challenges associated with changing tax residency in these jurisdictions. The session will be hosted by tax experts from Taxand member firms: Arsene Taxand, Maisto e Associati, Garrigues and Travers Smith.

Read the full summary here.