🎤 Taxand Webinar | Register Now: 5 Mar 2026, 10:30 AM CET: Transfer of Tax Residence: Key Issues and Practical Insights across the UK, France, Italy, and Spain

Taxand Webinars Series

Transfer of Tax Residence

Key Issues and Practical Insights across the UK, France, Italy, and Spain

Date: Thursday, 5 March 2026

Time: 10:30 – 11:30 CET

Format: Virtual

About the session

In an increasingly mobile world, individuals are more frequently changing their country of tax residence. Whether driven by professional opportunities, lifestyle choices, or family considerations, such moves raise complex tax questions that require careful planning.

Tax residence rules differ significantly across jurisdictions, and misalignment between domestic rules can lead to double taxation, compliance risks, and unexpected consequences for private clients.

In this session, Taxand experts from the UK, France, Italy, and Spain will explore the key tax residence rules applicable to individuals, highlight common risk areas, and share practical insights on managing transfers of tax residence in a cross-border context.

Objectives

Understand the key tax residence criteria applicable to individuals in the UK, France, Italy, and Spain.

Identify common pitfalls and areas of dispute when transferring tax residence.

Assess the interaction between domestic rules and double tax treaties.

Gain practical guidance on planning, documentation, and risk mitigation for private clients.