🎤 Taxand Webinar | Register Now: 5 Mar 2026, 10:30 AM CET: Transfer of Tax Residence: Key Issues and Practical Insights across the UK, France, Italy, and Spain

05 - 05 Mar 2025 CET/CEST

Join Taxand specialists from four leading European jurisdictions for a practical, one-hour webinar exploring how individuals transfer their tax residence in an increasingly mobile world. Through country-specific perspectives and real-life case studies, the session will highlight key residence tests, treaty interactions, common risk areas, and planning strategies to help private clients manage cross-border moves effectively.

Speakers

  • Pablo Andrés, Partner at Garrigues – Taxand Spain
  • Claire Prentice, Senior Associate at Travers Smith – Taxand UK
  • Valentine Roulin, Partner at Arsene – Taxand France
  • Marco Cerrato, Partner at Maisto e Associati – Taxand Italy

Taxand Webinars Series

 

Transfer of Tax Residence
Key Issues and Practical Insights across the UK, France, Italy, and Spain

 

Date: Thursday, 5 March 2026
Time: 10:30 – 11:30 CET
Format: Virtual

 

About the session
In an increasingly mobile world, individuals are more frequently changing their country of tax residence. Whether driven by professional opportunities, lifestyle choices, or family considerations, such moves raise complex tax questions that require careful planning.

Tax residence rules differ significantly across jurisdictions, and misalignment between domestic rules can lead to double taxation, compliance risks, and unexpected consequences for private clients.

In this session, Taxand experts from the UK, France, Italy, and Spain will explore the key tax residence rules applicable to individuals, highlight common risk areas, and share practical insights on managing transfers of tax residence in a cross-border context.

 

Objectives

  • Understand the key tax residence criteria applicable to individuals in the UK, France, Italy, and Spain.
  • Identify common pitfalls and areas of dispute when transferring tax residence.
  • Assess the interaction between domestic rules and double tax treaties.
  • Gain practical guidance on planning, documentation, and risk mitigation for private clients.

 

  • Program (1h)
  • Overview of tax residence concepts and international principles
  • Country perspectives: UK, FR, IT, ES
  • Practical case studies and key risk areas
  • Q&A Session – Wrap up
