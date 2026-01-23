🎤 Taxand Webinar | Register Now: 5 Mar 2026, 10:30 AM CET: Transfer of Tax Residence: Key Issues and Practical Insights across the UK, France, Italy, and Spain

Speakers
Taxand Webinars Series
Transfer of Tax Residence
Key Issues and Practical Insights across the UK, France, Italy, and Spain
Date: Thursday, 5 March 2026
Time: 10:30 – 11:30 CET
Format: Virtual
About the session
In an increasingly mobile world, individuals are more frequently changing their country of tax residence. Whether driven by professional opportunities, lifestyle choices, or family considerations, such moves raise complex tax questions that require careful planning.
Tax residence rules differ significantly across jurisdictions, and misalignment between domestic rules can lead to double taxation, compliance risks, and unexpected consequences for private clients.
In this session, Taxand experts from the UK, France, Italy, and Spain will explore the key tax residence rules applicable to individuals, highlight common risk areas, and share practical insights on managing transfers of tax residence in a cross-border context.
Objectives