An overview by BMB Partners

Anticipating economic challenges in 2024, various EU countries, including Slovakia, are expected to implement tax increases. The Slovakian government has recently approved a year-end package with changes such as windfall taxes for the banking sector, higher excise taxes on tobacco and alcohol, and an increase in health insurance contributions. Alternatively, there are more positive developments such as favourable changes to state aid rules and the resolution of the case on shell companies.

Other international updates include Slovakia’s expansion of double tax treaties, EU VAT gap reduction analysis, and OECD statistics on resolving international tax disputes.

In this newsletter, Judita Kuchtová, Renáta Bláhová, and Zuzana Krupčiaková from BMB Partners provide an overview and analysis of these updates.

Read the full newsletter here.