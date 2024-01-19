The implementation of the GloBE transition rules

In a new episode of the Tax Quartett podcast, host Mathias Hildebrandt discusses the current status of Pillar Two in Sweden, Spain, Luxembourg, Germany, and the US along with various global Taxand experts.

Maria Norlin from Skeppsbron Skatt (Sweden), Andreas Medler from ATOZ Tax Advisors (Luxembourg), and Patxi Arrasate Roldan from Garrigues (Spain) share their insights on domestic legislation, local issues, OECD guidance, the impact of the US Inflation Reduction Act for their clients, potential simplifications related to the Global Minimum Tax, and finally whether it has been a success or a failure.

Listen to the podcast on any of the available platforms, linked here: Apple, Spotify, Deezer.