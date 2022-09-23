An overview by Corrs Chambers Westgarth

In this era of transparency, which requires that companies devote ever more attention to environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters, there is an increasing range of stakeholders that actively evaluate an organisation’s identification of and approach to ESG issues.

In the Australian context, there has been much debate regarding the broader social licence of companies to operate, which has extended to a societal expectation that companies pay their fair share of tax in the jurisdiction in which they operate, draw their resources and engage with their customers.

Rhys Jewell (Head of Tax) in our Australian firm, Corrs Chambers Westgarth, provides a detailed analysis of the current landscape.

