Energy has never been more important than it is today, particularly as the world races to decarbonize in response to climate change. The expenditures made in this sector are enormous, and are often supported by tax incentives regimes and/or will be impacted by the tax treatment of such capital intensive projects.

As a result, energy policy and tax policy are intertwined as never before, and understanding the taxation of energy and the energy sector is critical to achieving the desired outcomes for investors, developers and governments.​

Taxand’s Tax and Energy Series 2024 brings together the knowledge and experience of energy taxation specialists from around the world, to create a single resource useful to anyone interested in energy projects.

Over the coming days, we will be be releasing a series of country-specific Guides, which aim to provide businesses and investors with an understanding of the key elements of the tax regimes impacting projects in many of the most important countries participating in the energy sector.

Reach out to any of the specialists listed in our country overviews as key contacts for their respective countries to ask questions or learn more about how Taxand can help you navigate the complex energy tax environment and achieve success for your energy-sector project.

