An overview by Tax Partner AG, Taxand Switzerland
The Swiss chapter of the Legal 500 Tax Country Comparative Guide 2025 is now available, offering an up-to-date overview of Switzerland’s corporate, personal and VAT rules, along with key cross-border considerations and recent tax developments.
Authored by Prof. Dr René Matteotti, Luca Aspesi, and Thomas Zellweger from our Swiss member firm Tax Partner AG, the guide answers practical Q&A topics covering tax administration, dispute resolution, confidentiality, residence tests, cross-border scrutiny, CFC and transfer-pricing rules, anti-avoidance measures, OECD BEPS implementation, business taxation, group relief, withholding taxes, environmental taxes and the tax implications of relocating activities.
You can access the full analysis and expert insights here.
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.