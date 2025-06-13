A contribution by Tax Partner AG, Taxand Switzerland
René Matteotti, Marija Ilić, Luka Schadegg and Patrick Bieri from our Swiss firm Tax Partner AG have contributed to the Chambers and Partners Tax Controversy 2025 Guide, covering more than 30 jurisdictions. They share key insights into the latest legal developments in the Swiss tax landscape.
The guide provides expert commentary on a wide range of tax issues, including:
You can read the chapter in full here.
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.