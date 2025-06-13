A contribution by Tax Partner AG, Taxand Switzerland

René Matteotti, Marija Ilić, Luka Schadegg and Patrick Bieri from our Swiss firm Tax Partner AG have contributed to the Chambers and Partners Tax Controversy 2025 Guide, covering more than 30 jurisdictions. They share key insights into the latest legal developments in the Swiss tax landscape.

The guide provides expert commentary on a wide range of tax issues, including:

The causes of tax controversies

Tax audits

Administrative litigation

Judicial litigation, including appeals

Alternative dispute resolution (ADR)

Administrative and criminal tax offences

Cross-border tax disputes

International tax arbitration options

You can read the chapter in full here.