An overview by Garrigues, Taxand Spain
The Spanish Directorate General of Taxes (DGT) has recently clarified that dividends and capital gains benefiting from Spain’s participation exemption are considered fully exempt under the Controlled Foreign Company (CFC) regime. This means foreign holding companies receiving such income are not required to declare it in Spain.
Nicolás Cremades Leguina and Inés Mora-Figueroa Cruz-Guzmán from our Spanish member firm Garrigues have published an examination of some of the key points, which include:
The ruling resolves controversy over the exemption’s nature and confirms its incompatibility with international double taxation relief. You can read the full overview here.
