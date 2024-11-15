An overview by Yulchon LLC, Taxand South Korea

South Korea’s Ministry of Economy and Finance recently released the 2024 Tax Law Amendment Proposal, which, if approved will take effect from January 2025. The proposal includes amongst other elements, the 2-year deferral of crypto gains tax and abolishment of financial investment income tax.

Experts from our South Korean member firm Yulchon LLC have summarised the key proposed changes which relate to international tax or may have an impact on multinational enterprises with investments or operations in Korea.

