An overview by ATOZ Tax Advisers, Taxand Luxembourg

Luxembourg’s Parliament has recently discussed and passed three key draft laws modifying and clarifying existing tax rules and introducing a number of new tax provisions that include:

Changes to minimum net wealth tax.

Optional participation exemption for dividends.

Clarifications on partial liquidation in case of redemption of classes of shares.

Introducing a tax package to strengthen Luxembourg’s attractiveness.

Modernising the Luxembourg tax procedure.

Keith O’Donnell and Marie Bentley from our Luxembourg member firm ATOZ Tax Advisers have published a more detailed overview of these measures here.