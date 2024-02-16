An overview from ATOZ, Taxand Global Member in Luxembourg

A draft law introducing various measures to revive the building sector was published in Luxembourg on 9 February 2024. It follows an announcement of the government dated 31 January 2024 to propose measures designed to boost the construction sector and to increase the supply of and facilitate access to housing.

The package includes tax and non-tax measures with short, medium, and long-term effects. Jamal Afakir, Partner & Head of International & Corporate Tax at ATOZ, our member firm in Luxembourg and the firm’s Chief Knowledge Officer, Marie Bentley, detail the tax measures to be introduced. Some are limited to 2024, while others are structural.

Find out more here.