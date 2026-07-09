A newsletter from BMB Partners, Taxand Slovakia

The latest newsletter from BMB Partners discusses European e-invoice updates, transfer pricing, developments in tax dispute resolutions and the recent Pillar Two filing deadline, which required companies belonging to large multinational and domestic groups to meet their first compliance obligations under the Global Minimum Tax (Pillar Two) rules for 2024 by 30 June 2026.

Tax experts from our Slovakian member firm BMB Partners provide comprehensive tax updates in their latest newsletter, which you can read here.