An overview by BMB Partners, Taxand Slovakia
Renáta Bláhová, Judita Kuchtová and Eva Kusá from our Slovakian member firm BMB Partners have analysed some of the key tax changes and legal updates across Slovakia and Europe as part of the latest edition of the BMB Newsfilter newsletter.
Key elements explored in the newsletter include:
- The financial transaction tax for companies
- State aid and tax reliefs – 2024 and 2025 changes
- Optimisation of the share of paid tax for non-profit organisations
- Optional flat-rate input VAT deduction for fuel still valid
- Slavakian updated list of cooperative countries (“White List”)
- New US approach threatens global minimum tax deal
- Information exchange on the EU minimum effective tax
- Final green light for “VAT in Digital Age” package
- Polish family foundations at risk
- Update to the EU’s “Black List”
You can read the full newsletter here.
Thank you for downloading
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.