An overview by Taxhouse, Taxand Romania

Romania has introduced two important sets of changes to its tax legislation. Ordinance 22/2025 raises the VAT exemption threshold for small businesses from RON 300,000 to RON 395,000, introduces transitional and cross-border rules, updates the VAT treatment of virtual events, and suspends e-VAT compliance penalties until the end of 2025.

Ordinance 21/2025 refines Romania’s global minimum tax framework, bringing in transferable tax credits, revised rules and formulas for top-up taxes, carry-forward options for negative expenses, and updated provisions on profit exclusions and effective tax rate calculations.

Tax experts from our Romanian member firm, Taxhouse, have published a more detailed overview of the legislation, which can be read here .