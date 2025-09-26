loader image

Further Queries

Related Content

An overview by Taxhouse, Taxand Romania

Romania has introduced two important sets of changes to its tax legislation. Ordinance 22/2025 raises the VAT exemption threshold for small businesses from RON 300,000 to RON 395,000, introduces transitional and cross-border rules, updates the VAT treatment of virtual events, and suspends e-VAT compliance penalties until the end of 2025.

Ordinance 21/2025 refines Romania’s global minimum tax framework, bringing in transferable tax credits, revised rules and formulas for top-up taxes, carry-forward options for negative expenses, and updated provisions on profit exclusions and effective tax rate calculations.

Tax experts from our Romanian member firm, Taxhouse, have published a more detailed overview of the legislation, which can be read here.

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Cross border | Pillar Two | Romania | Tax | VAT

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and insights from Taxand

Search