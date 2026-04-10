An overview by Taxhouse, Taxand Romania

Tax experts from Taxhouse, Taxand Romania, have provided a summary of the main legislative changes to tax. These include:

The introduction of a standard model for the Informative Declaration on the Supplementary Tax (Pillar II) and setting rules for data exchange between EU tax authorities

Non-compliance by Multinational and National Large-Scale Groups using non-standard models results in fines

The automatic exchange of financial information requires stricter KYC and due diligence

Amendments to the Fiscal Procedure Code, simplifying fiscal registration for entities with multiple secondary headquarters and postponing sanctions for late registration until June 30, 2026

Our Romanian member firm, Taxhouse, has published a detailed overview of these and e-invoicing updates, which you can read in full here.