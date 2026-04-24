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Event by DFDL, Taxand Vietnam at the Singapore, Marina Bay Sands Hotel

 

Tax experts from DFDL, Taxand Vietnam, including Jack Sheehan, Hanh Tran, Jérôme Buzenet, and Lan Hua, are hosting a seminar on legal, tax, and M&A insights on Thursday, 7th May, 8:30 am – 12:00 pm (GMT+8) at the Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

 

The session will bring together leading experts who will share practical, on-the-ground insights for foreign investors, businesses, and dealmakers. Attendees will hear about the power shifts and policy signals shaping Vietnam’s development trajectory, along with recent landmark M&A cases and transactions.

 

Register now to secure your place here.

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Investments | Mergers | Singapore | Vietnam

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