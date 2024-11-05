DFDL Thailand offers integrated legal, tax and consulting services to clients across various sectors and industries. Since 2005, we have been serving small and medium businesses, large corporations and major Thai banks and financial institutions with our local expertise and international standards.

Our team of legal and tax professionals can advise clients in Mandarin, French and Hindi, in addition to English and Thai. We are recognized by the world’s leading legal directories for our excellence and quality. We also collaborate with international law firms that need local support and referrals in South and Southeast Asia.

Our Bangkok office hosts some of DFDL’s regional advisers who have extensive experience in complex multi-jurisdictional matters.