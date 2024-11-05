DFDL has assisted clients in Vietnam since 1995, advising on both local and international legal and tax matters from its offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

Drawing on nearly 30 years of in-depth experience in the country and the Mekong Region, DFDL has built a reputation as the preferred choice for legal and tax services in Vietnam.

The cornerstones of DFDL’s culture, approach, and strategy are providing international quality, seamlessly integrated, and relentlessly solution-oriented legal and tax services to establish, structure and protect our clients’ business interests.

We are positioned as the preeminent full-service, legal and tax integrated law firm in Vietnam, where DFDL has developed a reputation for technical excellence, creativity, and integrity coupled with in-depth knowledge of the local environment.