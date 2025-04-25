Hosted By Flick Gocke Schaumburg & CRIDO on 13 May @ 10:00 CET

Join us for our webinar on “Cross-Border Reorganizations between Germany and Poland” on Tuesday, 13 May 2025 10:00 AM CET, hosted by Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany, and CRIDO, Taxand Poland.

As businesses navigate through the complexities of legal, tax, and regulatory frameworks across both countries, this webinar will provide expert guidance on streamlining your restructuring process.

Our distinguished speakers, including Dr. Christoph Klein and Dr. Marten Schmitt from Flick Gocke Schaumburg, as well as Sören Godniak and Justyna Solnica from CRIDO, will delve into topics including:

Cross-Border Legal Forms – Understanding the transformation of legal entities across borders.

Mergers and Divisions – Key legal and tax considerations for cross-border restructuring.

Case Studies – Practical insights from German and Polish perspectives on reorganization.

Register here to secure your place.