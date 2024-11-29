An overview by Zepos & Yannopoulos, Taxand Greece

The Greek government has recently voted for a new VAT Code (law 5144/2024) to replace the existing 24-year-old VAT Code (law 2859/2000), aligning language and structure with current standards.

While there are no significant changes to VAT rules, businesses must ensure invoices reference the correct VAT exemption provisions and comply with updated reporting requirements on the tax platform (MyData). Additional updates are expected to incorporate forthcoming EU changes under the VAT in the Digital Age reform.

Alex Karopoulos and Eva Yotakou from our Greek member firm Zepos & Yannopoulos have provided a more detailed overview of this change, which can be read here.