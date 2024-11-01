An overview by Zepos & Yannopoulos, Taxand Greece

Greece has recently introduced key legislative developments on e-delivery documents and real-time tracking of goods shipments through Ministerial Decisions A. 1122/2024 and A.1123/2024.

The first sets the general framework, timeline and phases of implementation, while the second sets the content, format and technical specifications of transmissions of the e-delivery documents and digital monitoring of goods through the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR)’s myDATA platform.

