An analysis by CRIDO, Taxand Poland

Michal Szwed and Tomasz Groszyk of our Polish firm, CRIDO, have written an article in Prawo.pl, analysing the implementation of the National e-Invoice System (KSeF) in Poland. They argue that this presents several challenges, including the complexity of correction invoices, the need for contract and procedure adjustments, and the importance of selecting a suitable service provider.

In their article they, emphasise the significance of addressing these challenges in advance to ensure smooth compliance with KSeF regulations and highlights ongoing considerations for maintenance, updates, and system flexibility.

