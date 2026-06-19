An overview by ATOZ Tax Advisers, Taxand Luxembourg

Luxembourg has published a new Grand-Ducal Regulation setting out the jurisdictions that have agreed to the automatic exchange of GloBE Information Returns under the Pillar Two framework. This provides important clarity on cross-border reporting arrangements for multinational groups operating in the jurisdiction.

The update is particularly relevant for Luxembourg constituent entities, as it identifies where groups may be able to rely on an exemption from local GloBE Information Returns filing, reducing duplication where an eligible exchange agreement is in place.

With the first Luxembourg GloBE Information Returns filings and related Top-up Tax returns for 31 December year-end groups due by 30 June 2026, businesses should now assess their filing obligations and determine whether they can benefit from the exemption. Early review will be key to ensuring compliance ahead of the deadline.

Tax experts, Andreas Medler and Marie Bentley from our Lux member firm ATOZ Tax Advisers provide a comprehensive overview of the regulation, which you can read here.