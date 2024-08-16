An overview by Garrigues, Taxand Peru

Starting from January 2025, individuals, undivided estates, or marital partnerships in Peru will be required to make advance Income Tax payments on profits from indirect share transfers. This applies if the value of the Peruvian shares is at least 50% of the foreign company’s market value or if the shares are worth 40,000 UIT or more.

This update, introduced by Legislative Decree No. 1624, changes the current system where taxes are paid only at the annual return filing. The new rule affects Peruvian residents earning second-category income from these transfers, except where the income is subject to withholding.

Javier de la Vega and Rafael Martinelli from our Peruvian member firm Garrigues have analysed these new rules and their implications in an article published here.