An overview by LeitnerLeitner, Taxand Czech Republic
The Czech Financial Administration has announced that in 2023 it conducted 10,656 tax audits, resulting in increased tax liabilities of CZK 10.78 billion and a reduction in claimed losses of CZK 1.97 billion, confirming that audits continue to play a crucial role in ensuring accurate tax collection and identifying irregularities.
Key areas of focus included VAT, corporate income tax, and personal income tax. Notable results include:
Experts from our Czech member firm LeitnerLeitner have provided a more detailed overview of the figures which you can read here.
