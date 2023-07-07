In the May edition of its tax newsletter, our Spanish firm, Garrigues, provides an overview of key tax developments in Spain, including:
The introduction of legislation on personal income tax determining earned income in kind deriving from the exercise of a stock option plan by an inbound expatriate is taxable in Spain.
A ruling that if an assessment is annulled on substantive grounds, that tax authorities cannot revert the steps performed or initiate a new procedure.
Judgement that tax authorities must prove the degree of autonomy and responsibility and the exercising of powers to support the affirmation that a special senior management employment relationship exists.
Ruling that the payment of earned income by a Spanish entity to an employee in respect of work performed in another country does not make the recipient a personal income tax taxpayer.
The release of corporate income tax and non-resident income tax (permanent establishment) return forms for 2022.
Changes introduced in relation to VAT and excise and other special taxes through the transposition of various directives.