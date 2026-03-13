An overview by ATOZ Tax Advisors, Taxand Luxembourg

At the start of each year, Luxembourg VAT-registered businesses receive VAT account statements, which may show a VAT credit when input VAT exceeds output VAT. These credits are often refunded only after three to four years, impacting cash flow, but Luxembourg law allows companies to proactively request refunds, typically assessed within four months. Strengthening VAT credit management can accelerate reimbursements, improve cash flow, support audits and due diligence, and simplify dealings with tax authorities.

Thibaut Boulangé , Silvin Leibengut , Justine Guilluy , Joana Machado Lima Das Neves & Lionel Van Der Noot from our Luxembourg member firm ATOZ Tax Advisors have published an alert outlining how businesses can enhance their cash flow by strengthening their VAT credit management practices.

You can read the full alert here .